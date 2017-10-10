CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Michigan To Hold Open Practice, Selfie Night Oct. 24 At Crisler

Filed Under: John Beilein, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced Tuesday (Oct. 10) it will open practice from 6-7 p.m. to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Crisler Center. Following the practice session, U-M head coach John Beilein and the Wolverine players will be available for a “Selfie Night” promotion on the concourse level.

For 45 minutes (7-7:45 p.m.), coach Beilein, the men’s team and selected women’s players will meet and greet fans and be available for photos and/or the popular social media “selfie.” Players and coaches will not grant autographs during the event.

Fans can enter through the northeast entrance of Crisler Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. All parking surrounding Crisler Center will be free after 5 p.m. The M-Den location on the northeast concourse will be open as well for Wolverine fans to get all the newest Jumpman or Nike gear.

Following a brief introduction of this year’s team, the Wolverines will go through several drills during the practice, allowing fans to get an early glimpse of the team prior to U-M’s exhibition opener against Grand Valley State, Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

For further information on men’s basketball tickets, please visit MGoBlue.com/tickets. For students with inquiries about the Maize Rage or general student information please email mgostudents@umich.edu.

Selfie Night Schedule
5:30 p.m. – Doors open
6:00 p.m. – Coach Beilein addresses crowd, introduces players
6:10 p.m. – Practice Begins
6:50 p.m. – Skills Session
7:00 p.m. – Selfies with players on the concourse
7:00 p.m. – Fan photos on the Crisler court
7:45 p.m. – Event Concludes

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch