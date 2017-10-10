Michigan To Hold Open Practice, Selfie Night Oct. 24 At Crisler

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced Tuesday (Oct. 10) it will open practice from 6-7 p.m. to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Crisler Center. Following the practice session, U-M head coach John Beilein and the Wolverine players will be available for a “Selfie Night” promotion on the concourse level.

For 45 minutes (7-7:45 p.m.), coach Beilein, the men’s team and selected women’s players will meet and greet fans and be available for photos and/or the popular social media “selfie.” Players and coaches will not grant autographs during the event.

Fans can enter through the northeast entrance of Crisler Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. All parking surrounding Crisler Center will be free after 5 p.m. The M-Den location on the northeast concourse will be open as well for Wolverine fans to get all the newest Jumpman or Nike gear.

Following a brief introduction of this year’s team, the Wolverines will go through several drills during the practice, allowing fans to get an early glimpse of the team prior to U-M’s exhibition opener against Grand Valley State, Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

For further information on men’s basketball tickets, please visit MGoBlue.com/tickets. For students with inquiries about the Maize Rage or general student information please email mgostudents@umich.edu.

Selfie Night Schedule

5:30 p.m. – Doors open

6:00 p.m. – Coach Beilein addresses crowd, introduces players

6:10 p.m. – Practice Begins

6:50 p.m. – Skills Session

7:00 p.m. – Selfies with players on the concourse

7:00 p.m. – Fan photos on the Crisler court

7:45 p.m. – Event Concludes