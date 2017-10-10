Muhammad Ali Enterprises Files $30M Lawsuit Against Fox

August 1966: US boxer Muhammad Ali in training for a match against Brian London. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Muhammad Ali Enterprises is suing the Fox Broadcasting Company for more than $30 million for what it says was Fox’s unauthorized use of the famed boxer’s image in a video that ran just before its broadcast of the 2017 Super Bowl.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chicago comes two years after a federal jury awarded $8.9 million to basketball legend Michael Jordan in his suit against the owners of a defunct supermarket chain for using his identity in an advertisement without permission. Last year, soccer great Pele filed a similar $30 million lawsuit against the electronics company Samsung.

The suit contends that Fox used Ali’s “name, image and likeness as the centerpiece” of a video for its Super Bowl broadcast.

Ali died last year.

Fox declined to comment.

