LANSING – Two business expansions that will generate $3.2 million in total investment and create 154 jobs in Michigan have received Michigan Strategic Fund approval for support, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday in a release.

“We’re pleased to support these projects, which will mean more jobs and greater economic opportunities for people in the state,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm that administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the MSF.

Alten Technology USA, a French consulting and engineering company, plans to lease additional space at its location in the city of Troy, investing $255,252 and creating 104 jobs related to engineering and R&D.

As a result, the company has been awarded a $450,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen over competing locations in North Carolina and Ohio. The city of Troy is offering marketing and promotional assistance in support of the project. For information on careers with Alten Technology.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of more than $2.9 million and create 50 jobs, resulting in a $150,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen over Duncan Aviation’s other locations full-service locations in Provo, Utah, and Lincoln, Nebraska, for this expansion. The city of Battle Creek and Battle Creek Unlimited are supporting the project with a $250,000 Battle Creek Tax Increment Financing Authority grant. For information on careers with Duncan Aviation.

“Battle Creek Unlimited is proud to support one of Battle Creek’s many shinning stars. Duncan Aviation has steadily grown in Battle Creek, supporting 600 good-paying jobs in our community,” said Battle Creek Unlimited President and CEO Joe Sobieralski. “We’re excited that they continue to choose Battle Creek for growth and our proud to be able to support them in this next phase of growth.”