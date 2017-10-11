Encarnacion Back For Indians In Game 5 Vs. Yankees

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians cleanup hitter Edwin Encarnacion is back in Cleveland’s lineup for Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees after sitting out two games with a sprained ankle.

Encarnacion injured his ankle in the first inning of Game 2 and couldn’t play in New York, where the Indians lost twice. He could hardly walk over the weekend, but his ankle improved in the past two days. Encarnacion was able to test it by running on Tuesday and faced Indians left-hander Ryan Merritt in a Game 5 tuneup.

Encarnacion, who hit 38 homers and drove in 107 runs during his first regular season with Cleveland, is batting fourth Wednesday night as the Indians try to extend their series against the Yankees.

Manager Terry Francona made one other subtle switch with his lineup, batting Austin Jackson sixth and Jay Bruce seventh.

Jackson is batting .306 (11 for 36) in his career against Yankees starter CC Sabathia.
