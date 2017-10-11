EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
REGIONAL PRESIDENT
DETROIT AND SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP
Richard L. DeVore is an executive vice president of PNC Bank, a member of the PNC Financial Services Group. A seasoned banker, he has more than 38 years of financial institutions experience. In his current role as president for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, DeVore serves as PNC’s lead banker in the region and chairs the local PNC Foundation.
DeVore was previously credit executive for Commercial Lending and oversaw credit training for all of PNC Bank. In addition, he served as National City Bank’s chief credit officer with overall responsibility for the National City credit risk management organization.
Since joining PNC in 1991, DeVore has held a number of leadership positions, primarily in the credit and marketing groups. He was named executive vice president in 2001, and assumed his current position in 2010.
DeVore holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business from Wayne State University, where he taught banking and finance courses for four years. He completed the Wharton School of Advanced Risk Management course in 2008.
DeVore serves on the board of directors of Business Leaders for Michigan, Oakland University, Horizon Global Inc., Cranbrook, Detroit Economic Club, Detroit Regional Chamber and Ann Arbor SPARK.