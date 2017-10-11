Rizzo Trash Hauling: Father And Son Expected To Plead Guilty In Bribery Scheme

DETROIT (WWJ) – A former Detroit trash hauling titan involved in a scandal that has led to over a dozen people being charged – has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
Chuck Rizzo – the former CEO of Rizzo Environmental Services, and his father, Charles Rizzo – are expect to plead guilty in Federal court on November 9.
Authorities allege that Rizzo stole from his own company to bribe politicians with some of the stolen cash being used to build a $2.5 million mansion.
To date, 17 people have been charged in the scandal, with 10 of those charged accepting plea deals in the case.