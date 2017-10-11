CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

‘Superior Donuts’ Goes On Tour In Late October

Filed Under: David Koechner, entertainment, Jermaine Fowler, Maz Jobrani, Only CBS, Rell Battle, Superior Donuts
CBS

The cast of the CBS comedy series Superior Donuts—which kicks off its second season on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access—has something fun up their sleeves…The Superior Donuts Comedy Tour!

WATCH: Preview Season 2 Of Superior Donuts

Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, series star and executive producer Jermaine Fowler will be joined by comedian co-stars David KoechnerMaz Jobrani, and Rell Battle for an eight-day national comedy tour that’ll touch down in five cities, starting in New York.The inspiration for the tour came out of two successful stand-up shows the cast performed earlier this year in Los Angeles to launch the series’ first season.  At each stop of the tour, Fowler, Koechner, Jobrani, and Battle will each perform individual sets showcasing their unique—and hilarious—comedic styles.

“We’re so lucky to have four amazing stand-up comics in our cast,” said executive producer Bob Daily. “Every day they make us laugh and keep us from getting any work done. Now we’re setting them loose so they can amuse and distract America.”

Here’s the list of confirmed tour dates—click the links to get tickets in your city today:
– Thursday, Oct. 26: New York City – Caroline’s on Broadway (http://www.carolines.com/)
– Friday, Oct. 27: Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line (http://www.punchlinephilly.com/)
– Saturday, Oct. 28: Washington, DC – DC Improv (http://www.dcimprov.com/)
– Monday, Oct. 30: Chicago, IL – Zanies (http://www.zanies.com/chicago/)
– Thursday, Nov. 2: Los Angeles – The Laugh Factory (http://www.laughfactory.com/clubs/hollywood)

STREAM: Full Episodes Of Superior Donuts On CBS All Access

When the tour’s over, there will be plenty of more laughs headed our way when Superior Donuts returns for Season 2.Watch the Season 2 premiere of Superior Donuts on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch