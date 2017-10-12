5 Ways Community Citizenship Can Help Your Business

While some business owners and employees are active in their communities, volunteering for and sponsoring local events, assisting schools and fundraising, for example, others tend to let customers find them. However, being an active citizen in your community can help your business in many ways. Community citizenship is also beneficial to the community as a whole, so it benefits you as a business owner and people who may eventually become your customers. If your business isn’t active in the community, here are some reasons to consider it.

You May Find Yourself With More Loyal Customers

Businesses that are involved in the community may have a better brand image than those that aren’t. Many customers consider a company’s social reputation when determining whether to patronize the business. By giving back to the community, your business is not only helping customers in a direct way, but it is also building a social reputation. People tend to respect businesses that are willing to pitch in and help the community, and they may be more likely to become customers or refer these companies to others.

Being Involved Can Boost Company Morale

In general, people like working for companies whose actions make them proud. Giving back to the community not only enhances your company’s reputation with customers, but also energizes employees and boosts your company’s image as a good workplace. Providing opportunities for employees to donate themselves, or even organize volunteering events, helps your employees become involved in the community. Studies have shown that volunteering can have a positive impact on people’s mood and mental outlook.

Community Citizenship Provides Networking Opportunities

If your company is active at events that are aligned with its mission and goals, networking opportunities may arise. Small business owners may choose to sponsor an event and help bring other businesses on board. Along with charitable events, there are plenty of other networking opportunities in most areas. Attending mixers and sitting on boards of community organizations can help you meet with other business owners in the community.

Your Business Becomes More “Local”

When a business owner is visible in the community, it can bring in citizens in the area by creating an inclusive feel. When everyone in the area is familiar with you, they are likely to become more familiar with your business. In areas that are dedicated to bolstering the local economy, having a well known local presence can serve as a draw.

It Can Attract The Best Employees

Just as customers like patronizing socially responsible companies, employees enjoy working for them. If your company is socially responsible and includes employees in the community service process, it may be able to recruit more talented employees. Making it easy (but not mandatory) for employees to be involved in community service helps them find their own internal motivation for volunteering, and can help make their work experience more positive. This characteristic is a draw for many talented employees.

The benefits of community citizenship are many for individuals and businesses alike. Along with the chance to help members of your community, you also improve your reputation, boost employee morale and potentially attract new customers.

