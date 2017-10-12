Feeling Superstitious? Friday The 13th Historically Lucky For Mega Millions In Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – Are you feeling superstitious as Friday the 13th approaches? You might be able to turn your hunch into millions.
Jeff Holyfield, with the Michigan Lottery, says people have had big success on Friday the 13th. And if you play — you may want to consider buying a Mega Millions ticket.
“Since 2003, Michigan Lottery players have won more than $155 million in jackpots playing that game on Friday the 13th,” said Holyfield.
The last Friday the 13th Mega Millions winner in the state was a woman from Port Huron who won $66 million in June 2014. Before her, a Kalamazoo man won a $27 million jackpot on Friday, May 13, 2011, and a Kent City man won $57 million on Friday, June 13, 2008.
Oddly enough, Holyfield says that Friday the 13th connection only seems to work with the Mega Millions and not other lottery games. And winning really comes down to one thing.
“Luck — and that’s really all it’s about,” he said. “The fact is the last fiscal year that just wrapped up, we had more than 40 prizes of $1 million in the state.”
Friday could be another lucky night for Mega Millions players, with a $43 million jackpot up for grabs. Tickets cots $1 per play.