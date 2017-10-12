Own A Piece Of Berry Gordy Jr.'s Storied Motown History -- $5 Gets You In The Door

(WWJ) As someone says a “sweet bye and bye” to famous Motown items, it was a chance for the public to snatch them up. A three-day estate sale is underway in Detroit’s Boston Edison neighborhood at the former home of Motown records founder Berry Gordy Jr.

Louis Dumas of Ypsilanti paid a visit.

“I picked up a hand-hammered copper kettle that sat at the fireplace, authenticated, it was owned by Berry Gordy. “And then a couple of pewter beer steins as well … I made out, I’m happy.”

Gordy bought the home in 1967 and held onto it through the years. He sold the home about 15 years ago to its current owner — who is letting the public in for $5 to purchase an assortment of items — like Gordy’s famous 1927 Steinway piano. Gordy’s personal collection of 45 records was also on hand. See a photo gallery of the mansion HERE.

Berry Gordy Jr.'s collection of 45s, prized Steinway grand — among items at "Motown Mansion" estate sale @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/LO3eDWJiBQ — Jason Scott (@JasonScottWWJ) October 12, 2017

“Countless Sixties-era home furnishings – including Gordy’s desk, an inscribed goblet from Jermaine Jackson’s 1973 wedding, “vintage boomerangs,” unseen home movies and slide and a “Motown Collection Barometer” – are also available as part of the Aaron’s Estate Sale auction, which takes place from October 12th to the 14th,” according to Rolling Stone magazine.

“It was a feeling of Michael walked these steps and Diana, who I went to school with, Diana Ross, she was there and they were having dinner and used this silverware,” said Shirley Garnett after her walk through.

An-in house and online auction is set for Friday night. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Once it’s full, the doors will close. Sign up HERE.

Motown artists like the Four Tops’ Duke Fakir, Kim Weston, the Vandellas and more will also be on hand to autograph items from the estate sale this weekend.