Pioneer High School Coach Arrested Trying To Have Sex With Child

(WWJ) Gerald Holley, 57, a well-regarded science teacher and baseball coach at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, was arrested on charges of child abusive sexual activity and using a computer to commit the crime.

He was arrested by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office MACE unit after an officer posed as an underage child and began having conversations with Holley. The coach allegedly tried to set up a meeting to have sex with the child.

On Wednesday, when he showed up for the pre-arranged meeting, he was arrested.

“As often occurs in cases such as this, this man pursued a career which surrounded him with young people,” said Macomb Prosecutor Eric Smith. “I urge parents to remain vigilant of all those who supervise their children, even longstanding ‘authority’ figures. The predators are out there, and they make it their business to get right next to your kids.”

Holley was charged with three felony counts of child sexually abusive activity and one felony count of communicating with another on the internet to commit a crime.

Each count of sexually abusive activity carries a maximum penalty of 20 years and the computer crime carries a maximum penalty of 15 years to life.

“This is one of the many reasons we run a computer crimes unit,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “In order to protect our children, these highly trained investigators continuously monitor the internet as well as social media platforms to find these predators.”