Pockets Of Power Outages Reported Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Large pockets of power outages across metro Detroit are impacting more than 4,000 DTE Energy customers.
Homes and businesses started reporting the outages early Thursday morning. In one instance, the traffic lights are out at the corner of 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, with reports of near misses between impatient drivers as the morning commute ramps up.
Other large areas with outages this morning include the Grosse Pointes, Ferndale and Dearborn Heights.
DTE Energy crews are now troubleshooting the outages, but had no estimate for when power would be restored.