Police: Man Tried To Force Boy Walking To School Into His Car

REDFORD (WWJ) – Police in Redford are warning parents after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by a stranger on his way to school.
The incident happened Thursday morning along Kinloch near Grove, in a neighborhood near Beech Daly and 6 Mile Road.
The boy told police he was walking south on Kinloch when an adult male driving a blue four-door car approached him and asked, “Do you want a ride?”
When he responded “no,” police say the suspect got out of his vehicle and grabbed the boy by the wrist. The teen was able to pull away, escape and run to school.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s, 6’1″ tall with a medium build and gray beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and black hat.
Investigators are hoping a resident in the area may have a home security camera that captured the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2555.