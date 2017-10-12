Teen Left House To ‘Clear Her Mind’ Hasn’t Been Seen Since

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family of a missing teen are asking for your help.
Shanteya Love-Bunton, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:40 p.m. at her home in the 16000 block of Mansfield. She told family that she was leaving to “clear her mind” and has not been seen, or heard from since.
Love-Bunton was last seen wearing a khaki top, dark gray jogging pants with a white stripe and black Converse shoes.
Her family says she’s in good physical condition, but is in poor mental condition and hasn’t taken her medication.
If you have any information on Shanteya Love-Bunton or know of her whereabouts – you are asked to please call Detroit police (313) 596-5840 or (313) 596-5800.