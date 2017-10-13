Auto Legends Reveal The Future Of NASCAR, Autonomous Design

By CBS Detroit

Jack Roush, founder/chairman of Roush Enterprises, talked about his decades in motor racing and what it takes to succeed during a special “Michigan Matters” show featuring auto icons.

He certainly knows as the owner who has won more races in NASCAR than any other.

Roush was joined on the show by another icon, Ed Welburn, who led GM’s auto design team until he left and started a consulting firm.

Both men appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters,” in an exclusive appearance as they talked about their recent inductions into the Automotive Hall of Fame.

Welburn shared thoughts about his favorite autos of all time and what he is doing today.

Then Ruth Fruehauf, from the Fruehauf Trailer Historical Society and granddaughter of the late August Fruehauf, founder of Fruehauf Trailer Co. appeared with William Chapin, grandson of Hudson Motor Car Company founder and President of the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn.

August Fruehauf , who invented the semi-trailer, was honored posthumously as he too was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame as Ruth Fruehauf discussed what that was like.

Chapin talked about the importance of the Automotive Hall of Fame and what’s new with it.

