Detroit Cop Facing Prison For Allegedly Stealing From Car While On Duty

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit Police officer has been charged with stealing from a car while on duty at a precinct.
Michael Merritt, 40, is expected to be arraigned Friday morning on charges of larceny from a motor vehicle and misconduct in office. Both are felony charges that carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
The alleged incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 outside of the Third Precinct, located on West Grand Boulevard near the Lodge Freeway.
Merritt was on the job when he allegedly removed a hydraulic jack and tools from a truck parked in the rear of the police parking lot, and placed them on the ground. Shortly thereafter, it’s alleged that Merritt drove his personal vehicle over to the tools and placed them in the rear passenger seat area.
Merritt is currently suspended without pay from the Detroit Police Department.
