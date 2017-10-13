Indie Film ‘Alex and Eve’ Is A Hilarious Take On Two Star-Crossed Lovers

DETROIT (WWJ) – As someone who sees no less than one movie a week — and sometimes two or three a week — I often get asked what kinds of movies I like the best. I have to admit that I really enjoy a good drama, I’m a big fan of action and suspense, I love comedy as well, but nothing beats a good romance. What can I say? I’m a sucker for love!

So, when I heard about the new independently-produced film ‘Alex and Eve,” I just knew it had to be a romance. So, what did I do? I watched the trailer and discovered that I was right. Not only was I right about it being a romance, it’s also a comedy. The trailer had me laughing practically from beginning to end, so the way I saw it, this movie featured the best of both worlds.

Also, as a big supporter of the independent film community, I thought it would be a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the movie and to help bring its story to the world, and even possibly provide some insight for other indie filmmakers who hope to bring their movies not just to the big screen, but also to get worldwide distribution. And, that’s just what’s happening with ‘Alex and Eve’.

To hear more about this wonderful project, listen to the podcast of my interview with actor/writer/producer Charles Agron, the head of K Street Pictures, which is distributing the film, and actor Richard Brancatisano, who stars as Alex. And he’s awfully cute, I might add! He and actress Andrea Demetriades, who stars as Eve, are perfectly cast as the love-struck couple.

‘Alex and Eve’ has exclusive theater openings in NY/LA today (Oct. 13) and digitally and VOD through Blu-ray and DVD nationally and internationally. It’ll be streaming on Hulu, Amazon, Google Play and iTunes. If you prefer to watch on cable, it’s available on Dish and Comcast/Xfinity; also on the K Street Pictures website. You can watch the trailer here. You can learn more about the movie by visiting the website.

See you at the movies!

