Sandwiches With Side Of Weed: Police Bust Subway Location Selling Marijuana

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) — A drug bust at an unlikely location took place this afternoon in Highland Park — Subway.
Police raided the Subway restaurant on Woodward and Manchester around 1 p.m. The raid was a result of a number of tips reported to police. Investigators say over the past few months customers could come into the restaurant and purchase weed with their sandwiches.
During the raid, investigators say they confiscated a large sum of marijuana and money. Marli Blackman serves as Press Secretary for the city of Highland Park, and says this behavior will not be tolerated.
“Our mayor and our police chief have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in the city of Highland Park,” Blackman told WWJ Newsradio 950.
Blackman added that two people believed to be employees at the Subway location were arrested during the raid.