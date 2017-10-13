CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Sketch Released Of Man Who Assaulted Redford Kid On Way To School

This mas allegedly assaulted a child on their way to school. (police photo

(WWJ) The Redford Police Department is investigating a report that a student of Hilbert Middle School was assaulted by a stranger Friday morning on his way to school.

The 13 year-old boy reported he was walking on Kinloch south from the intersection of Grove, west of Beech Daly and south of 6 Mile, when a man in a blue car approached and asked if he wanted a ride.

After the student responded “no,” he said the suspect got out of his vehicle and grabbed the student’s wrist. The student was able to pull away and run to school.

A sketch of the suspect is above.

He’s described as as a white male in his 40’s, 6’1″ tall, medium build, grey beard, scar on the right side of the face.  He was wearing a black hoodie and a black hat and driving a blue four-door car.

This is the second time a man with a similar description was reported trying to get the attention of children. On Oct. 3, police received a report of a suspicious person matching the description of a bearded white male driving a blue car at MacGowan School (18255 Kinloch).

“Both events are under investigation and may involve the same suspect,” Police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-387-2555 and refer to case #17-07002. Police are particularly interested in video captured by home security cameras in the area.

