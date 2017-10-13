CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Titans WR: Bad Choice To Tweet He’d Quit Over Anthem Rule

Filed Under: Rishard Matthews
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 18: Strong safety Eric Berry #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs strips the ball from wide receiver Rishard Matthews #18 of the Tennessee Titans causing a fumble during the 1st quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

By TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews says he made a bad decision on Twitter to threaten to quit football if the NFL institutes a new rule mandating players stand for the national anthem.

Asked Friday if he stands by that initial statement, Matthews says he hopes it doesn’t get to that knowing that NFL owners are meeting next week to consider changes.

Matthews quickly deleted the tweet Thursday before practice, but his comments had been caught by a screen grab .

One of the Titans’ starting receivers, Matthews has stayed in the locker room during the national anthem through the last two games in protest of President Donald Trump’s comments on NFL players. Matthews was not available Thursday after practice before the locker room closed to reporters.

