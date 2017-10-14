Allen Park Man Arrested For Bizarre Gas Station Carjacking Attempt

ROMULUS (WWJ) — An Allen Park man is being charged in a bizarre carjacking case that took place earlier this week.
Earl Joseph Larche, 37, was scheduled to be arraigned this morning at the 34th District Court in Romulus.
Larche allegedly carjacked a 24-year-old woman’s vehicle while was outside of her car pumping gas at a BP gas station in Allen Park on Thursday. The woman was able to jump into the passenger side seat as Larche tried to drive away. However, before Larche was able to drive away, a male truck driver at the scene was able to stop the car before it left the gas station.
The defendant was briefly captured by the truck driver, but eventually got away and fled the scene. He was later arrested by the Allen Park Police.