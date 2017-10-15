School District, Union Fined In Teacher Right-To-Work Case

CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) – An Oakland County school district and its teachers union each have been ordered to pay $500 for violating Michigan’s right-to-work law.

The Michigan Employment Relations Commission says the Clarkston district illegally extended an agreement with the union to 2016 to try to get around the law.

The law, which took effect in 2013, says no one can lose their job for failing to support a union. Teacher Ron Conwell says he was told he would have to pay a service fee when he quit the union in 2015.

Conwell got help from lawyers at the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation. President Mark Mix says the union made a “desperate attempt” to keep money flowing.

The Clarkston Education Association and its parent organization are appealing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch