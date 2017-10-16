Marvel Releases New Trailer For ‘Black Panther’ Film [VIDEO]

(WWJ) – Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may remember Black Panther from Captain America: Civil War.
Portrayed by 42-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman — known for his roles as Jackie Robinson and James Brown — he’s getting his own movie. The much-awaited second trailer, released Monday morning, already has more than 341,000 views.
The film is focused on the character Black Panther, the king and protector of Wakanda, a fictional African nation. Filmmakers have said it’s an important piece of the larger story, which will set things up for the next Avengers film, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ set for release in April 25, 2018.
Early reaction to the 2 minute, 18 second trailer has been mixed. One person — among thousands weighing in — said, “Black Panther is going to kill it! Best King since Mufasa!,” while another predicted, “This is going to be brutal.”
What do you think?