Marvel Releases New Trailer For ‘Black Panther’ Film [VIDEO]

(WWJ) – Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may remember Black Panther from Captain America: Civil War.

Portrayed by 42-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman — known for his roles as Jackie Robinson and James Brown — he’s getting his own movie. The much-awaited second trailer, released Monday morning, already has more than 341,000 views.

The film is focused on the character Black Panther, the king and protector of Wakanda, a fictional African nation. Filmmakers have said it’s an important piece of the larger story, which will set things up for the next Avengers film, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ set for release in April 25, 2018. 

Early reaction to the 2 minute, 18 second trailer has been mixed. One person — among thousands weighing in — said, “Black Panther is going to kill it! Best King since Mufasa!,” while another predicted, “This is going to be brutal.”

What do you think?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch