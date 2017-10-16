Refurbishment Project Almost Complete For Birmingham Parking Structure

BIRMINGHAM (WWJ) — The Park Street Parking Structure is set to completely reopen to local residents, business owners and other visitors with the completion of a refurbishment project nearing.

The parking structure, located at 333 Park Street, had been undergoing a repainting and other refurbishments since late June. The parking structure improvements include refurbishing some existing beams by adding steel, cleaning off steel and preparing areas that had developed rust, and painting the entire structure.

“We are excited to inform our residents, business owners and many visitors to Birmingham that the vast majority of the 800 parking spaces at the Park Street Parking Structure are ready for their use,” Paul O’Meara, the city’s engineer, said in a statement.

The refurbishing project was paid for out of the city’s parking fund, with no taxpayers dollars being used to fund the project. The rooftop valet service, which was created to minimize the impact of this project for the regular users, is expected to continue as well.

“The valet service will likely continue,” O’Meara said. “The Park Street Parking Structure is the only structure in the city that needed to be painted. The remaining four structures are concrete and do not need to be painted.”

