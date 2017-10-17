$1,000 Worth Of Cigarettes Stolen From Westland Dollar Store [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Westland

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to help identify a man who stole around 15 cartons of  cigarettes from a dollar store in Westland.

The suspect was caught on video at the Family Dollar store located at 5745 S. Merriman on Wednesday, September 20.

westland suspect $1,000 Worth Of Cigarettes Stolen From Westland Dollar Store [VIDEO]

(Photos courtesy of Westland police)

According to Westland police, the man gained access to an employee-only area of the store and broke into a locked container where cartons of cigarettes were stored. Police said the stolen cigarettes — which he carried away in a large plastic container —  were worth a total of approximately $1,000.

Nothing else was taken and no one was hurt.

Police released security camera photos and video to the media on Tuesday. Anyone who can ID the suspect is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Det. Christopher Gazdecki directly at 734-467-3250.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch