$1,000 Worth Of Cigarettes Stolen From Westland Dollar Store [VIDEO]

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to help identify a man who stole around 15 cartons of cigarettes from a dollar store in Westland.
The suspect was caught on video at the Family Dollar store located at 5745 S. Merriman on Wednesday, September 20.
According to Westland police, the man gained access to an employee-only area of the store and broke into a locked container where cartons of cigarettes were stored. Police said the stolen cigarettes — which he carried away in a large plastic container — were worth a total of approximately $1,000.
Nothing else was taken and no one was hurt.
Police released security camera photos and video to the media on Tuesday. Anyone who can ID the suspect is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Det. Christopher Gazdecki directly at 734-467-3250.