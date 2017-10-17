Best Places For Corn Dishes In Detroit

By Lori Melton



Fall is here and corn is a delicious harvest treat. Whether you’re looking for a golden, crunchy ear of fresh-grown Michigan sweet corn or would love to bite into a chunk of homemade corn bread, there are lots of farmers markets and local restaurants in and around the Motor City to satisfy your craving. Check out this list below for five of the best places featuring corn dishes in Detroit.

Eastern Market

2934 Russell St.

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 833-9300

www.easternmarket.com

Detroit’s renowned Eastern Market has been “nourishing Detroit since 1891.” The Saturday Market is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. year-round, with Tuesday and Sunday Markets running through September. Over 225 market vendors share produce at Saturday’s Market. You’ll find plenty of fresh corn to choose from here that will be perfect for grilling, boiling, and using in your favorite recipe. Nothing is better than Michigan sweet corn, which arguably doesn’t even have to be buttered to be delicious. The Sunday Market also hosts local artists, jewelers, musicians, and Lions fans even love to tailgate here.

Detroit Taco Company

304 North Main St.

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 542-1400

Corn on the cob is glorified to a heavenly new level at Detroit Taco Company. Listed as DTC Street Corn on the menu, the corn is grilled, then rolled in chipotle cream and Cotija cheese. It’s served on a stick and only costs $1.95. They also feature a great black bean corn salsa. Plus, Detroit Taco Company notably hosts Meaningful Mondays where a percentage of your bill is donated to a designated cause, which have included Big Brothers Big Sisters, Make a Wish Michigan and more.

Beans & Cornbread

29508 Northwestern Highway

Beans & Cornbread has been Detroit’s premiere, award-winning soul food since 1997. All of their Main Plate menu items are served with a basket of warm, moist, homemade cornbread that are nice, big chunks. This restaurant has made several notable lists, including Metro Times Best of Detroit Best Soul Food in Detroit since 1997. It was also featured on “The Chew” as one of the Top Tasty Spots in the Country. Comfort food doesn’t get any better, especially in the form of cornbread.

7 Greens Detroit Salad Company

1222 Library St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 964-9005

Corn lovers can get a fix in a couple of ways at 7 Greens Detroit Salad Company. The Las Bear salad features iceberg lettuce, corn, black beans, cherry tomatoes, avocado, organic blue chips and white cheddar. The Mexican flair of this dish pairs well with 7Greens’ chipotle ranch sauce. You’ll also find corn in the Hippie Bowl which boasts red cabbage leaves, corn, black beans, radish, green onion, organic blue chips, avocado, salsa fresca, vegan taco meat, hemp hearts, and lime wedge. You can also create your own salad or wrap with corn as one of more than sixty items to choose from. Sauces are notably homemade.

Tacqueria Mi Pueblo

7278 Dix St.

Detroit, MI 48209

(313) 841-3315

This Detroit taco restaurant is known for its tasty, authentic Mexican food. The fresh, homemade corn tortillas are fabulous and can be served on the side to eat as is (at just three for a dollar) or filled with your favorite taco or quesadilla fixings. Gorditas also feature fillings in between two yummy corn patties. Menu items are reasonably-priced and it’s a family-friendly atmosphere.

