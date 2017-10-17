Taylor Woman Charged With First Degree Murder In Shooting At Burlington Coat Factory

TAYLOR (WWJ) – A 49-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a co-worker at Downriver department store.

Sandra Lynette Waller of Taylor is accused of shooting 49-year-old Lorraine Maylynn Faison of Allen Park once in the chest after the two argued briefly at Burlington Coat Factory, in the 22300 block of Eureka Road near Telegraph Road in Taylor.

Taylor police said the shooting happened at around 7 a.m. Monday, before the store was set to open for the day. Police responding to the scene found Waller with a gun in her waistband, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The gun was taken from her without incident and she was placed under arrest. Faison was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Details as to what led up to the shooting, which was witnessed by other employees, were not immediately known. Police said Monday they believed the dispute between the suspect and the victim was work-related.

Along with the murder charge, Waller faces one count of felony firearm. She is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in 23rd District Court in Taylor.

The store was closed Monday for the investigation but has since reopened.