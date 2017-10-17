Drug Take Back Day: Time To Get Rid Of Unwanted, Unused Prescriptions

DETROIT (WWJ) – Tired of all those unwanted and unused prescription drugs in your home?

Michigan State Police are joining forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday, Oct. 28 for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

All 30 state police posts across the state will participate in the one-day take-back effort, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by serving as drop-off points for Michiganders to discard expired, unused and unwanted pills, which will be destroyed. No liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted.

“This is an excellent opportunity to take a look at the medicines that have collected in your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of something that could potentially be dangerous,” stated Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Opioid abuse is a serious public health and public safety issue here in Michigan and nationwide. We will do whatever we can to help decrease all too common prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings and overdoses.”

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year. During the one-day effort in April, MSP posts collected 597 pounds of prescription drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Further, disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose safety and health hazards.

Anyone who is unable to participate on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can anonymously surrender their prescription drugs at any state police post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.