Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury In Season-Opener [VIDEO]

Gordon’s Hayward career with the Celtics began in devastating fashion when he appeared to break his ankle in the first quarter of his team’s season-opener versus the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
Hayward skied for a pass near the rim and landed with his left leg pinned behind his back. It was immediately clear that the injury was dire.
Viewer discretion is advised.
Players on the floor and the Cavaliers’ bench reacted in horror when they saw Hayward’s ankle. The Celtics soon gathered in a huddle, with new acquisition and former Cav Kyrie Irving burying his face in his teammates’ chests.
Hayward was soon carted off the court, but not before receiving some words of support from LeBron James, among others.
James and teammate Isaiah Thomas apparently visited in Hayward in the locker room to console him.
Hawyard signed a four-year, $128 million max contract with the Celtics in July. It was an acquisition that appeared to make Boston a true threat to the Cavs in the East.