Gordon Hayward Suffers Gruesome Ankle Injury In Season-Opener [VIDEO]

Gordon’s Hayward career with the Celtics began in devastating fashion when he appeared to break his ankle in the first quarter of his team’s season-opener versus the Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Hayward skied for a pass near the rim and landed with his left leg pinned behind his back. It was immediately clear that the injury was dire.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Viewer discretion advised… Gordon Hayward fractures left ankle🙈

Prayers up for you @gordonhayward #NBA pic.twitter.com/DsT30j7kCg — Sports Junkie (@_Sports00) October 18, 2017

Players on the floor and the Cavaliers’ bench reacted in horror when they saw Hayward’s ankle. The Celtics soon gathered in a huddle, with new acquisition and former Cav Kyrie Irving burying his face in his teammates’ chests.

The reaction as Gordon Hayward goes down with a brutal leg injury pic.twitter.com/AKap32Y7PW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 18, 2017

Celtics gather after Gordon Hayward is carried off pic.twitter.com/A7UjjM03ob — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2017

Hayward was soon carted off the court, but not before receiving some words of support from LeBron James, among others.

LeBron gives Gordon Hayward some words of encouragement following his injury. pic.twitter.com/VW4HDDoP2k — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2017

James and teammate Isaiah Thomas apparently visited in Hayward in the locker room to console him.

LeBron James just went into Cavs locker room where Gordon Hayward is receiving medical attention — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

Isaiah Thomas, who recruited Hayward to Boston over summer, has also been with him in locker room. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

Hawyard signed a four-year, $128 million max contract with the Celtics in July. It was an acquisition that appeared to make Boston a true threat to the Cavs in the East.