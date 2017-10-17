CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Metro Detroit Man Who Taunted Police On Facebook Turns Self In, Brings Donuts

Filed Under: Redford Township
(credit: istock)

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ/AP) – A 21-year-old man wanted for probation violations surrendered at a Detroit-area police station — with a dozen donuts for officers.

The sweet gesture didn’t help Michael Zaydel. He still was sentenced to 39 days in jail Tuesday, a day after walking into the Redford Township Police Department.

Sgt. Duane Gregg says Zaydel — using the pseudonym “Champagne Torino” — had promised to turn himself in, and bring donuts, if a post on the department’s Facebook page was shared 1,000 times.

Redford Township police quickly re-posted the message to their social media community, accepting the challenge with: “Donuts!!!! He promised us donuts! You know how much we love donuts!” police wrote.

The threshold was easily met, with the post garnering close to 4,500 shares.

Gregg says Zaydel was arrested when he appeared Monday with a bag of donuts and a bagel. He told TV station WXYZ that cops like donuts, and he wanted to reward them for any inconvenience.

Gregg got the bagel. Did other officers eat the donuts? The sergeant says: “No comment.”

In his initial post, Zaydel also pledged “pick up every piece of litter” around local public schools. It’s unclear at this time if he plans to make good on that part of the deal.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

