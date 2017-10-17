Metro Detroit Man Who Taunted Police On Facebook Turns Self In, Brings Donuts

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ/AP) – A 21-year-old man wanted for probation violations surrendered at a Detroit-area police station — with a dozen donuts for officers.
The sweet gesture didn’t help Michael Zaydel. He still was sentenced to 39 days in jail Tuesday, a day after walking into the Redford Township Police Department.
Sgt. Duane Gregg says Zaydel — using the pseudonym “Champagne Torino” — had promised to turn himself in, and bring donuts, if a post on the department’s Facebook page was shared 1,000 times.
Redford Township police quickly re-posted the message to their social media community, accepting the challenge with: “Donuts!!!! He promised us donuts! You know how much we love donuts!” police wrote.
The threshold was easily met, with the post garnering close to 4,500 shares.
Gregg says Zaydel was arrested when he appeared Monday with a bag of donuts and a bagel. He told TV station WXYZ that cops like donuts, and he wanted to reward them for any inconvenience.
Gregg got the bagel. Did other officers eat the donuts? The sergeant says: “No comment.”
In his initial post, Zaydel also pledged “pick up every piece of litter” around local public schools. It’s unclear at this time if he plans to make good on that part of the deal.
