Michigan Well Represented On Forbes List Of Wealthiest People In America

DETROIT (WWJ) – Several people with ties to Michigan are on Forbes’ list of the most wealthiest people in America.

Larry Page, who went to Michigan State University and is involved with Google, is 9th on the list worth $38.5 billion.

Steve Ballmer, who grew up in Farmington Hills, is 15th on the list worth $33.6 billion.

Stephen Ross, who went to the University of Michigan and owns the Miami Dolphins, is 65th on the list worth $7.5 billion.

Hank & Doug Meijer, who own the same-named supermarket chain, are 73rd on the list worth $7 billion.

Dan Gilbert, Detroit businessman and Quicken Loans owner, is 91st on the list worth $5.8 billion.

Marian Ilitch, businesswoman Little Caesars Pizza co-founder, is 108th on the list worth $5.2 billion.

Tom Gores, Detroit Pistons owner, is 200th on the list worth $3.7 billion.

Number one on the list for the 24th consecutive year is Bill Gates, who is worth $89 billion. Forbes says every person in the top 10 got at least $1 billion richer within the past year.