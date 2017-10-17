New Programs Aim To Train Students, Adults In Field Of Construction

DETROIT (WWJ) – A pipeline to employment in the works in the city of Detroit.

The objective is to help fill the many available construction jobs in the city.

Detroit Public Schools Community District, in partnership the city’s workforce development department, has revamped its construction course at the Randolph Career and Technical Education Center.

Students who complete the course become qualified for basic construction jobs.

“It’s a win-win-win when you invest in a building that can build up students, K-12, adults and then the city as a whole,” says Deputy Superintendent for Partnership and Innovation Alycia Meriweather. “If you think about it — it’s pretty amazing to look at the young people in here – learning skills and trades that they can then go and get a job.”

The goal of the program is to connect students to jobs, apprenticeships, and union training — and paying for the training of adults — with a goal of providing equal training opportunity to both students and adults.

“The adult training is really important,” says .”Because we need workers in the city of Detroit who have a specific set of training — we need Detroiters to work in Detroit and to be able to contribute to the rebuilding of the city,” says Meriweather.

