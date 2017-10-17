Police: 82-Year-Old Crossing Guard Hit After Asking Car To Move From Intersection

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A suspect is in custody after an elderly crossing guard was struck by a car which fled from the scene.
Roseville police telling WWJ that a 36-year-old Detroit woman is in custody after driving away from the scene of a pedestrian accident.
According to police, the 82-year-old man approached the driver and asked her to move from the intersection. When he started to walk away, she hit him — then returned later on foot and yelled at the school principal.
The man suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident. The woman was arrested and charges are pending.