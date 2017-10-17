Report: Ron Gardenhire Interviewing For Tigers Manager Job

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
It was reported Monday afternoon that Fredi Gonzalez was the favorite to get the job as Detroit Tigers manager, but that wouldn’t stop the team from interviewing every viable candidate for the position.
Tuesday afternoon, Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will be interviewing with the Tigers Tuesday and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
People have been wanting Gardenhire to manage the Tigers since Jim Leyland stepped away after the 2013 season.
In his 13 years as the Minnesota Twins manager, he went 1068-1039, winning 90-plus games in five of those seasons. Gardenhire is the current bench coach of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Would you rather have Gonzalez or Gardenhire as the next manager of the Tigers?