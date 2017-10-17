Stanford Launches Heisman Website For RB Bryce Love

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has launched a website to promote the Heisman Trophy candidacy of running back Bryce Love.

The site launched Tuesday includes Love’s statistics, a biography, video highlights and testimonials from analysts and coaches.

Love leads the nation in rushing with 1,387 yards and is averaging 10.27 yards per carry for No. 22 Stanford. Love has nine carries of at least 50 yards, more than anyone for an entire season since Melvin Gordon had 10 for Wisconsin in 2014. Love was picked as a midseason AP All-American .

No Stanford player has won the Heisman Trophy since Jim Plunkett in 1971. The Cardinal have had four runners-up in the past eight years in Toby Gerhart (2009), Andrew Luck (2010, 2011) and Christian McCaffrey (2015).
