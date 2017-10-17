Tickets For 2018 Detroit Grand Prix Now On Sale

DETROIT (WWJ) – Temperatures might be cooling down outside, but your plans for next summer are just starting to heat up.

Tickets for the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix are now on sale! One of the most popular summertime events in Southeast Michigan, the Grand Prix will visit Belle Isle Park, June 1-3 2018 for the Motor City’s annual Motorsports Festival.

To purchase tickets, visit DetroitGP.com/tickets or call the ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749).

For the third consecutive year, ticket prices have remained virtually the same as packages for Grand Prix weekend start at just $40. The on-track lineup at the Grand Prix continues to be one of the best in racing with seven races over three days of non-stop action.

The event will once again feature the only doubleheader weekend on the Verizon IndyCar Series schedule – the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – along with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Fans will be provided free round-trip bus service from designated pick up and drop off locations in Detroit to Belle Isle with every ticket purchase.

A Grand Prix tradition will continue with the return of Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, as fans will be able to see all the on-track and off-track activity at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and in the Fifth Third Bank Paddock – known as the locker room of motorsports – free of charge on Friday, June 1.

Single-day tickets for the rest of the Grand Prix weekend start at just $40 for General Admission and two-day General Admission tickets are $75. Children 12 and under are admitted into the General Admission seating areas free of charge with a ticket-bearing adult; limit two children per adult.

Reserved grandstands seats start at $65 for a single-day adult ticket. Enhanced race experience options will also be available, including the Belle Isle Club ($200 for a single day and $375 for a two-day experience) and Prix-mium Seating ($105 each day). Ticket holders looking to get up-close and personal with the cars and drivers competing at the Grand Prix can purchase passes to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock for $25 per day and $45 for a two-day pass.

The 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will include two full-points paying Verizon IndyCar Series races on back-to-back days in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit along with the exotic sports cars of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing on Saturday, June 3 in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli returns in 2018 with championship races on Saturday with the 3-Dimensional Services Motor City Showcase and on Sunday with the 3-Dimensional Services Motor City Showdown, while the high-flying trucks of the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks will delight fans with races on both Saturday and Sunday of race weekend.

Off the track, the Grand Prix features entertainment for fans of all ages. The Meijer Fan Zone includes displays from the Detroit sports teams in the Detroit Sports District, interactive experiences including the IndyCar Fan Village, extreme sports demonstrations, tailgating games inside the party pit, along with plenty of family-friendly activities. Throughout the weekend, local and national acts will perform on the entertainment stage inside the Fan Zone, with the full lineup of performers to be announced closer to the 2018 event.