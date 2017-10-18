CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tips Wanted In Case Of 17-Year-Old Girl Missing Since March [PHOTO]

Filed Under: detroit, missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips to find a Detroit teen who has been missing for months.

Marissa Escareno (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

Family members say 17-year-old Marissa Escareno was last seen by her aunt on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in the 5000 block of Hazlett near Tireman Street in Detroit.

According to Crime Stoppers, Escareno is an honor roll student who, at the time of her disappearance, was finishing her high school courses in an Early College Alliance program at Eastern Michigan University. She is a member of St. Mary Magdalen Church where she is active in the youth program. Family members say she has a special love for the elderly church members and is always willing to help them whenever she can.

She is 4’10” inches tall, and weighs between 125-145 pounds.

Authorities believe Escareno could be staying in Southwest Detroit, Lincoln Park or as far away as Richardson, Texas.

Anyone who may have seen this missing teen, knows of her whereabouts, or who has any information that could help to bring her safely home is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

