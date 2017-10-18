CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Ford Recalls 1.3 Million F-150 And Super Duty Pickups

Filed Under: Ford, recalls

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ford Motor Co. is recalling around 1.3 million 2015-17 F-150 and 2017 Super Duty pickup trucks because in North America of potential door problems.

In the recall, announced Wednesday, Ford says that in some vehicles a frozen door latch or bent or kinked actuation cable may cause a door to not open or close. If drivers are able to open and close one of these doors, the door may appear closed, but the latch may not fully engage, increasing the risk for a possible injury.

The automaker says it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue at this time.

The following vehicles are included in the recall:

  • 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, March 12, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2016
  • 2015-17 F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Aug. 11, 2014 to Dec. 30, 2016
  • 2017 Super Duty vehicles built at Kentucky Assembly Plant, Oct. 8, 2015 to Sept. 1, 2016

Dealers will install water shields over the door latches and inspect and repair the door latch actuation cables if needed at no cost to the customer.

Repairs will be made free of charge. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S33.

