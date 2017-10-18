Fun Starts Early At Detroit Pistons Season Opener Wednesday

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Pistons make their historic return to downtown with Wednesday’s season-opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Charlotte Hornets.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as traffic will be quite heavy outside LCA leading up to tip-off. All fans in attendance will receive an interactive PixMob commemorative bracelet and t-shirt on their seat inside the venue, allowing them to become part of the show during pregame introductions and halftime.

The fun starts early outside of the arena in the plaza, beginning around 3 p.m., with games, giveaways, the arrival of teams and a performance by American Idol contestant Manny Torres, who will also sing the national anthem. Beverage carts will be accessible and entertainment will include performances from the Detroit Pistons entertainment teams, interactive basketball shooting and corn hole games and face-painting, as well as access to arrivals of Detroit Pistons players and legends.

Doors open to fans at Little Caesars Arena beginning at 5:30 p.m. where they can enjoy Power Hour presented by United Shore on the Via Concourse with a live DJ, appearances from Pistons’ mascot Hooper and entertainment teams, give-a-ways from the Detroit Pistons promotions team and performance by Detroit native and Southeastern High School graduate Dej Loaf.

Fans are asked to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m., with a bracelet attached to their wrist, to become part of the festivities. Each bracelet becomes a pixel, transforming the crowd into a canvas, creating an immersive fan experience throughout the opening night. Five-time Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Skylar Grey will also perform at halftime alongside select members of the Detroit Friends Vocal Ensemble Choir.