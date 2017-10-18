Lions Sign Free Agents DE Jacquies Smith And T Bryce Harris

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agents DE Jacquies Smith and T Bryce Harris. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions also announced that they have released vested veterans DE Datone Jones and DE George Johnson and waived DT Caraun Reid. Detroit was also awarded QB Brad Kaaya via waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Smith comes to Detroit after three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-16). Prior to Tampa Bay, he was a member of the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2013 and spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins from 2012-13.

Currently in his fourth season, Smith’s career totals include 29 games (18 starts), 39 tackles, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Dolphins in 2012 out of Missouri.

Harris joins the Lions after opening the 2017 season with the New Orleans Saints, where he appeared in two games. Prior to this season, he appeared in 34 games for New Orleans from 2012-14 before a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

Currently in his sixth season, Harris has appeared in 37 career games with four starts. He entered the League as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Falcons in 2012 out of Fresno State.

Kaaya returns to Detroit after beginning the 2017 regular season with the Panthers. He was originally drafted by the Lions in the sixth-round (205th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.).