Big Ten Expands Conference Basketball Schedules Next Season

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines cuts down the net after the Wolverines defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 71-56 to win the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at Verizon Center on March 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Big Ten is increasing its conference schedule to 20 games in men’s basketball and 18 in women’s basketball, starting in the 2018-19 season.

The conference announced the move Thursday before its men’s basketball media day at Madison Square Garden.

Under the new format, men’s teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, splitting the single matchups evenly between home and away. In-state rivalries Illinois-Northwestern, Michigan-Michigan State and Indiana-Purdue will be played twice annually.

The women’s schedule will include five opponents playing twice and eight once, split evenly between home and away. It also will emphasize state and regional rivalries.

Big Ten men’s teams currently play 18 conference games and the women’s teams play 16.

