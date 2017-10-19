Parents Warned: Unmarked School Bus Trying To Pick Up Kids

YPSILANTI TWP. (WWJ) – Officials are warning parents in the Van Buren Public Schools district about a possible stranger danger — this time involving a school bus.
School officials said Thursday morning an unmarked school bus was out in Ypsilanti Township — in the West Willow neighborhood near I-94, Ecorse Road and Willow Run Airport — trying to pick up students.
“This is not our bus. All of our buses are clearly marked Van Buren Public Schools,” the district said in a statement. “The incident was reported to the police.”
Parents are being reminded to tell their children not to approach any bus unless it is marked as Van Buren Public Schools.
An investigation is ongoing.
Located in Wayne County, Van Buren Public Schools has about 4,800 students. The district has has four K-4th grade elementary schools (Edgemont, Savage, Rawsonville and Tyler), one 5th-6th grade intermediate school (Owen), one 7th-8th grade middle school (McBride), one 9th-12th grade High School and an Early Childhood Development Center for preschool students ages 3-5. It spans the city of Belleville, Sumpter Township, Van Buren Township, a small section of Washtenaw County and a small section of Canton.