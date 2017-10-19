Police Searching For Suspect In Hotel Robberies In Oakland County [PHOTOS]

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – Police are investigating suspected armed robberies at two Holiday Inn Express locations in Farmington Hills.
Authorities say that on Tuesday, Oct. 17, just before midnight, a suspect described as a black male approximately 6’0”, with a thin build, and wearing a red zippered hoodie, black pants, and armed with a semi–automatic pistol, entered the Holiday Inn Express on Northwestern Highway and demanded money.
Once he was handed the money — he fled.
It’s believed the suspect drove away in a 2008 – 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu that was missing hub caps.
Then two days later, on Thursday, Oct. 19, about 12:45 a.m, a man entered the Holiday Inn Express on Haggerty, demanding money — same physical description but wearing a black ski mask, Ray Ban glasses, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and brown shoes.
He was handed the money and took off.
Police say they’ve added patrols to the area.
If you know this suspect or have any information about either of these incidents, you are asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.