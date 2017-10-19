CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police Searching For Suspect In Hotel Robberies In Oakland County [PHOTOS]

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – Police are investigating suspected armed robberies at two Holiday Inn Express locations in Farmington Hills.

hotel robbery photo 1 Police Searching For Suspect In Hotel Robberies In Oakland County [PHOTOS]

Police are searching for the suspect — wearing a red hoodie in this photo.

hotel robbery photo 2 Police Searching For Suspect In Hotel Robberies In Oakland County [PHOTOS]

Suspect at Holiday Inn Express on Haggerty.

Authorities say that on Tuesday, Oct. 17, just before midnight, a suspect described as a black male approximately 6’0”, with a thin build, and wearing a red zippered hoodie, black pants, and armed with a semi–automatic pistol, entered the Holiday Inn Express on Northwestern Highway and demanded money.

Once he was handed the money — he fled.

It’s believed the suspect drove away in a 2008 – 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu that was missing hub caps.

Then two days later, on Thursday, Oct. 19, about 12:45 a.m, a man entered the Holiday Inn Express on Haggerty,  demanding money — same physical description but wearing a black ski mask, Ray Ban glasses, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and brown shoes.

hotel robbery photo 3 Police Searching For Suspect In Hotel Robberies In Oakland County [PHOTOS]

The suspect may be driving a 2008 – 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu.

He was handed the money and took off.

Police say they’ve added patrols to the area.

If you know this suspect or have any information about either of these incidents, you are asked to call Farmington Hills police at 248-871-2610.

 

 

