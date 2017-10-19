Southgate Dealing With 4 Broken Water Mains

SOUTHGATE (WWJ) – Some residents Downriver could be experiencing water pressure issues Thursday morning after four water mains broke nearly simultaneously.

All of them are in Southgate — on Allen Road both north and south of Eureka, at Goddard and Poplar, and on Longtin just north of Eureka.

Officials say residents and businesses in area neighborhoods may experience low or no water pressure this morning.

Crews are investigating the problem and making repairs as necessary.

A boil water advisory has not been issued at this time.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

