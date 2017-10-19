Suspect At Large After Pointing Gun At Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a man who pointed a gun at police in southwest Detroit before driving away.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on S. Liddesdale Street, near Schaefer Highway and Fort Street.

Police say detectives were in the area investigating a former case when they saw four men arguing in the street. One of the men — later identified as 27-year-old Ronito Gomez — had a handgun and was going after the other men, according to police.

When the detectives intervened and announced their presence, Gomez allegedly entered a black Altima, backed toward the officers and pointed his weapon at them. At that point, one of the officers fired a single shot.

Police believe Gomez’s vehicle was struck by the officer’s shot.

Gomez fled from the scene and remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch