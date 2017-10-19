Suspect At Large After Pointing Gun At Detroit Police

DETROIT (WWJ) – The search is on for a man who pointed a gun at police in southwest Detroit before driving away.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on S. Liddesdale Street, near Schaefer Highway and Fort Street.
Police say detectives were in the area investigating a former case when they saw four men arguing in the street. One of the men — later identified as 27-year-old Ronito Gomez — had a handgun and was going after the other men, according to police.
When the detectives intervened and announced their presence, Gomez allegedly entered a black Altima, backed toward the officers and pointed his weapon at them. At that point, one of the officers fired a single shot.
Police believe Gomez’s vehicle was struck by the officer’s shot.
Gomez fled from the scene and remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.