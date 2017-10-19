Teachers Would Get Tax Credits For Buying School Supplies Under New Bill

LANSING (WWJ) – A proposal has been introduced in Lansing to help teachers who pay for school supplies out of their own pockets.
Rep. Steve Marino, of Harrison Township, wants income tax credits to offset what teachers spend on their classrooms.
Studies show the average teacher spends hundreds of dollars of their own money on classroom supplies each year, and the costs are rising. Marino says teachers’ salaries are not covering those expenses, and he’s hoping to change that with legislation.
“From pencils and paper to iPad headphones, more and more Michigan teachers are spending money out of their own pockets to supply their classrooms every year,” Marino said in a statement. “Their salaries aren’t covering these extra expenses. They deserve some help on their taxes to offset these work-related costs.”
The legislation would provide a state income tax credit of up to $1,000 for a single filer and $2,000 on a joint return for those with adjusted gross incomes equal to or below the average salary for a Michigan teacher, which currently is $61,875.
“Our public school teachers are working hard and making sacrifices to help build a better future for Michigan,” Marino said. “The way this bill is designed, it will teachers who need the help the most.”
Classroom supplies eligible for the deduction would include books, computer programs and accessories such as headphones, art supplies, student awards and other materials needed for classroom projects.