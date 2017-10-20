Hidden Image In Little Caesars Logo That You Won’t Be Able To Unsee

If you live in the metro Detroit area, odds are you see the Little Caesars logo on a daily basis. But I’m guessing you’ve never really LOOKED at it. I mean… it’s a guy in a toga holding pizza on a stick. Not exactly a Monet.

Which is why I’m willing to bet you didn’t notice that Little Caesars recently updated their logo — and now it includes a hidden message that you’ll never be able to unsee.

The most noticeable change with the new logo is that the Caesar doesn’t have his luscious, curly chest hair anymore. Looks like he’s a modern guy now who isn’t afraid of a little manscaping.

Now, check out his toga. Notice anything different? The lines along the bottom of the toga actually spell out LC repeatedly. LC…Little Caesars.

lc box Hidden Image In Little Caesars Logo That You Wont Be Able To Unsee

(Credit: CBSDetroit)

It’s not just on their pizza boxes, either.

Check out the roof of Little Caesars Arena. “LC LC LC LC.”

rs1588 dji 0097 scr Hidden Image In Little Caesars Logo That You Wont Be Able To Unsee

(Credit: Rob Kohn/The District Detroit)

If you take a look at Little Caesars’ older logos, or even the mascot, the toga design was either a square or a squiggly line that kind of looked like a G. Check out his wonky fingers, too.

gettyimages 1502870651 Hidden Image In Little Caesars Logo That You Wont Be Able To Unsee

(Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GettyImages)

gettyimages 158733231 Hidden Image In Little Caesars Logo That You Wont Be Able To Unsee

The Little Caesars Pizza mascots at the 2012 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl at Ford Field.
(Photo by Mark A. Cunningham/Getty Images)

You’ll never look at the Little Caesars logo the same way ever again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch