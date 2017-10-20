Hidden Image In Little Caesars Logo That You Won’t Be Able To Unsee

If you live in the metro Detroit area, odds are you see the Little Caesars logo on a daily basis. But I’m guessing you’ve never really LOOKED at it. I mean… it’s a guy in a toga holding pizza on a stick. Not exactly a Monet.

Which is why I’m willing to bet you didn’t notice that Little Caesars recently updated their logo — and now it includes a hidden message that you’ll never be able to unsee.

The most noticeable change with the new logo is that the Caesar doesn’t have his luscious, curly chest hair anymore. Looks like he’s a modern guy now who isn’t afraid of a little manscaping.

Now, check out his toga. Notice anything different? The lines along the bottom of the toga actually spell out LC repeatedly. LC…Little Caesars.

It’s not just on their pizza boxes, either.

Check out the roof of Little Caesars Arena. “LC LC LC LC.”

If you take a look at Little Caesars’ older logos, or even the mascot, the toga design was either a square or a squiggly line that kind of looked like a G. Check out his wonky fingers, too.

You’ll never look at the Little Caesars logo the same way ever again.