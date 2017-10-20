Detroit Tigers, Anibal Sanchez, Al Avila, MLB

Tigers Won’t Pick Up Team Option On RHP Anibal Sanchez

Filed Under: Al Avila, Anibal Sanchez, Detroit Tigers, MLB

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are declining their $16 million option on right-hander Anibal Sanchez.

General manager Al Avila confirmed that Friday following the team’s news conference to introduce new manager Ron Gardenhire. The move comes as no surprise after Sanchez slipped badly over the past three seasons. He went 3-7 with a 6.41 ERA in 2017.

The Tigers signed the Venezuelan to an $80 million, five-year contract before the 2013 season, and the deal included a $5 million buyout if the Tigers declined the option for 2018.

Sanchez won the American League ERA title in 2013.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch