Murder Investigation Underway After Body Found Along I-94 In Detroit

Filed Under: Body Found, detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating after a body was discovered along I-94 Monday morning.

The body was found at around 9 a.m. in the grass on an embankment along the freeway, near Livernois on the city’s west side. There are signed of foul play, according to police.

Detroit Police Officer Jennifer Moreno says the victim is a white male and he had something wrapped around his neck. Police will wait for the Medical Examiner to make a final determination as to cause of death, but she said it does appear that the victim was strangled.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been described. There are MDOT freeway cameras in the area, so Moreno said investigators will be checking video footage for clues.

Authorities remain on the scene investigating. As of noon., the right shoulder was blocked to traffic.

Further information about the victim, including his name and age, have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch