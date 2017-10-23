Murder Investigation Underway After Body Found Along I-94 In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating after a body was discovered along I-94 Monday morning.

The body was found at around 9 a.m. in the grass on an embankment along the freeway, near Livernois on the city’s west side. There are signed of foul play, according to police.

Detroit Police Officer Jennifer Moreno says the victim is a white male and he had something wrapped around his neck. Police will wait for the Medical Examiner to make a final determination as to cause of death, but she said it does appear that the victim was strangled.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been described. There are MDOT freeway cameras in the area, so Moreno said investigators will be checking video footage for clues.

Authorities remain on the scene investigating. As of noon., the right shoulder was blocked to traffic.

Further information about the victim, including his name and age, have not been released.