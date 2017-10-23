Ferndale To Install LGBT Pride Flag In City Council Chambers

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Ferndale is about to make history as one of the first cities in the U.S. to permanently install the rainbow-colored LGBT pride flag in its city council chambers.

As part of Monday evening’s ceremony, the flag will become a fixture next to the flags representing the U.S., the state of Michigan, Oakland County, the city of Ferndale as well as POW-MIA’s.

The flag dedication will take place Monday, Oct. 23, at Ferndale City Hall Council Chambers, 300 E. Nine Mile Rd., in the opening moments of the City Council meeting between 7 and 7:20 p.m.

“We’ll mark the occasion by recognizing a few of the many leaders of Ferndale’s LGBT community – past, present and future – who have contributed to our city’s success,” Kara Sokol Director of Communications for Ferndale said. “A critical part of Ferndale’s revitalization – and its continued success going forward – is owed to these pioneers and the lessons they taught in embracing of the equality of all races, ages, identities, nationalities and orientations in our city.”

For more than a decade Ferndale has been known as a hot spot for the LGBT community in metro Detroit. The city, just north of Detroit, is home to multiple LBGT-owned businesses and gay bars as well as Affirmations — a nonprofit community center serving LGBT residents of Ferndale and nearby communities.

Ferndale Mayor David Coulter, in office since 2011, has been called Michigan’s first openly gay mayor. He faces no challengers in the upcoming election.